The offensive struggles continued for the Muscatine baseball team Thursday in a 8-4 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Tom Bruner Field. It's the sixth time in the last seven games Muscatine has scored fewer than three runs.
The Muskies (7-10) have lost three in a row and five of their last six games.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson retired the first two Muskies in the first, but designated hitter Drew Logel started off a two-out rally with a base hit and was followed by first baseman Tom LoBianco and shortstop Dawson Toborg, who did the same, which brought Drew Logel around to score.
Muscatine carried the momentum into the second as it drew three walks and got a base hit from right fielder Zach Eversmeyer. But the first Muskie runner was caught stealing and two strikeouts ended the inning yielding Muscatine without a run to show for their efforts.
Jefferson found its answer and more to the tune of four runs on four hits. It could have possibly been more but the Muskies managed to get the final out on the base path when they caught Jefferson’s Jaxson Kevitt in a pickle.
"I got on them pretty good," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said, "and after I got on them, they played better. Better approaches, cleaner baseball."
Muscatine got one back in the bottom of the fourth when the inning started out with two walks, at which point Jefferson made a pitching change courtesy runner Brady McDaniel ended up scoring on a wild pitch.
The Muskies got two back in the seventh, but couldn't keep the inning alive enough to mound a comeback beyond that.
"We're close. A couple silly mistakes," said Pippert. "But you know, they never gave up and there's a lot to be said for that.
"We can build on this ... I think we'll be ok."
Wilton 11, Cascade 0: Collin McCrabb continued his red hot start at the plate with a three-run home run to clinch a mercy-rule win for the Beavers over the No. 8 team in Class 2A. Class 2A No. 1 Wilton (14-1) will travel to Iowa City for a matchup of top-ranked teams, as it takes on Class 1A No. 1 Newman Catholic at the University of Iowa Baseball Field Friday.
Softball
West Liberty 12, Bellevue 0: Isabelle True tossed a perfect game and recorded her 500th career strikeout for Class 3A No. 4 West Liberty Tuesday night. True, who had 10 strikeouts on the night, is 8-0 this season. West Liberty (15-1) is riding a 12-game winning streak after a mercy-rule win and has eight mercy-rule wins this season.
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Keokuk 0: The Falcons' nine-run explosion in the second inning led them to a mercy-rule win in three innings Thursday night.
Class 3A No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (24-1) compiled 13 hits, including three by Maddie Mashek, who tied for the team-lead with two RBIs. Senior Katie Koppe also finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Kylee Sanders, McKenna Hohenadel, Hailey Sanders, Brynn Jeambey and Kenna Law all had one RBI apiece.
Hailey Sanders pitched all three innings and struck out all nine Keokuk batters she faced. The L-M junior is now 13-0 in the circle this season with 168 strikeouts.
Louisa-Muscatine will head to the Muskie Classic Friday and Saturday. L-M will take on Class 3A No. 1 Davenport Assumption and Class 5A No. 10 Muscatine Friday.
Wilton 10, Cascade 8: The Class 2A No. 8 Beavers held on for a win Thursday night. Wilton (14-11) led 9-0 at one point and turned a double play to end the game.
Chloe Wells hit her eighth home run of the season and Peyton Souhrada hit her fourth.
Durant 5, Monticello 0: The Class 2A No. 2 Wildcats pitched a shutout for the second consecutive game in Thursday's win. Durant (18-6) has shut out six opponents this season. Durant will play in the Linn-Mar Invitational Friday and Saturday.
