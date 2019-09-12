Boys Golf
Muskies take fourth: The Muscatine boys golf team had three golfers break 90 on its way to a fourth place finish Thursday at the Clinton Invitational.
The Muskies shot a 342, 30 strokes behind their score on Tuesday.
"It's a totally different course, and one we have never played well at," Muscatine coach Scott Schultz said. "The thing for me is we've never followed up a good round of golf with something that's the same or even better."
James Solt led the Muskies with an 84, good for 13th place in the field. Grant Valiant and Doug Custis were right behind him, as both players carded 85. John Becker rounded out the Muscatine scorecard with an 88.
"I thought I did well off the tee," Solt said. "I thought I hit the ball pretty well. There was a period after the seventh hole where it poured on us for 10 minutes.
"After that point, I was too focused on how the greens were going to react and got in my own head."
Pleasant Valley won the meet with a 312 team score and was led by individual medalist Jack Dumas, who shot a 75. Ottumwa placed second and Assumption third in the event.
Even on an off day, the Muskies left Thursday's event encouraged with where they stand within the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
"We didn't play that great of a round," Solt said. "We're 100 percent capable of being with PV and all the other schools."
Volleyball
Wilton sweeps West Branch: Class 2A No. 6 continued its hot start to the season with a 25-22, 25-13, 25-23 straight-set win over West Branch. With Thursday's road win, the Beavers (10-0) have won their first 10 matches for the third consecutive season.
"I'm really excited about tonight because it was a tough match," Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. "They (West Branch) were tall in the front row and had an explosive outside hitter. We had some great defensive stops and some great pursuit.
"I hope we can continue to believe that's what's going to make us successful, and our offense is going to catch up."
Sophomores Ella Caffery and Kelsey Drake, who Grunder said are working very hard in tandem as a setting and hitting combination, led the way for Wilton. Caffery had 22 kills, 11 assists and one ace. Drake had 12 kills, 20 assists and 15 digs.
Cross Country
Muscatine XC cancelled: Thursday's Cedar Rapids Invitational was cancelled due to the impending weather forecast. Muscatine boys and girls cross country will be back in action next Thursday at the Fort Madison Invitational.
