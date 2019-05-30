Softball
Louisa-Muscatine 2, Lone Tree 0: Hailey Sanders continued her dominant start to the season as the junior struck out 15 batters and pitched a complete game to lead Louisa-Muscatine to a 2-0 win.
Sanders, who allowed just one hit Thursday night, improved her record to 4-0 on the season. She has 52 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched this season as the team's ace.
Sanders also had one double and one RBI for Louisa-Muscatine (6-0). Kenna Law had the only other RBI for the Falcons.
Lone Tree pitcher Abby Buckman held the Falcons in check, as she pitched six innings and allowed eight hits and two runs.
Louisa-Muscatine will be back in action Monday when it travels to Mediapolis.
Durant 7-8, Mid-Prairie 0-3: The No. 1 team in Class 2A continues to play like it, as the Wildcats picked up their second sweep of the season to improve to 5-0. Durant will be back and action today at the Hawkeye Softball Complex against Prairie and Fairfield.
Muscatine, West Liberty to resume unfinished game: It was originally reported that Muscatine beat West Liberty 4-2 at the Louisa-Muscatine tournament last Saturday. However, since the teams didn’t reach 4 ½ innings – they played three – due to the 75 minute time limit, it does not count as an official Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union game according to an email from West Liberty coach Chad Libby.
Libby and Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins have agreed to resume the game at Muscatine. The time and date is still to be determined, but Libby said June 29 is the likely day. The Comets and Muskies will pick up with Muscatine holding a 4-2 lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.