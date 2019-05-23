Thursday wasn't the best day on the course for Jared Townsend, but it was far from his worst. The Wilton senior shot a 79, 10 above par, and is tied for 17th after day one of the Class 2A state golf meet.
"It would have been nice to have some putts fall," Townsend said. "But that's not how it went today."
Wilton coach Nick Dohrman said Townsend had three putts and two chips lip out of the hole Thursday at Marshalltown's American Legion Golf Course. Still, Townsend sits just two strokes back of eighth place and four of fifth place.
"He's sitting pretty good," Dohrman said. "He can make a move in the right direction tomorrow."
Townsend's work on par-3's helped him persevere through a day when he wasn't at his best. He made par on five of six par-3's, which Dohrman attributes to his ability to stay up and down and hit good chips.
"I had some good chips to get up and down and get some nice and easy tap-in par putts," Townsend said. "I played those pretty well."
Townsend will tee off at 8 a.m. Friday morning set on jumping into the medalist conversation.
Softball
Wilton 12-12, Tipton 0-0: Sophomore Chloe Wells and freshman Ella Caffery each hit two home runs to lead the Beavers to a pair of mercy-rule wins over the Tigers Thursday.
Wells had three RBIs in the first game and pitcher Mila Johnson gave up just two hits and struck out two batters.
Class 2A No. 3 Wilton (3-0) used a pair of big innings to blow both games open. The Beavers scored nine runs in the second inning of game one and six in the third inning of game two.
Louisa-Muscatine 10, Highland 0: Kylee Sanders pitched five shutout innings and Kenna Lawson had three RBIs in the Falcons' mercy-rule win Thursday night.
Kylee Sanders was effective at the plate, too, as she one double, one triple and one RBI. Katie Hearn, Hailey Sanders, Maddie Mashek and Mallory Hohenadel all had one RBI, respectively, for Class 3A No. 7 Louisa-Muscatine.
West Burlington Notre Dame 3, Wapello 1: The Arrows managed just four hits and Sam Smith picked up the loss in the circle as Wapello (1-1) fell Thursday night. Wapello is back in action tonight at home against Central Lee.
