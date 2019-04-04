Arrows take seventh: The Wapello girls track team placed seventh out of nine teams at Thursday's meet in Washington.
The Arrows earned a top five finish in eight different events, with Serah Shafer leading the way. Shafer placed second in the 400 hurdles in 1:15.66. Gracie Gustison and Holly Massner recorded the other top three finishes for Wapello.
Gustison placed third in the open 200 in 29.29 while Massner placed third in the 1500 run in 5:38.14.
Muscatine sporting events postponed: Muscatine girls golf, boys and girls tennis and boys soccer all had matches postponed due to rainy conditions Thursday.
The boys soccer team was scheduled to play at Davenport North. That game will now take place Wednesday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Davenport North High School.
The tennis teams were supposed to take on Pleasant Valley, but both of those duals have been postponed with no reschedule date announced.
Muscatine girls golf will have to wait to open its season, as a home dual against Davenport Central was postponed. The makeup date has yet to be announced.
