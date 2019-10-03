Boys cross country
Indians earn silver: Wapello placed second at Thursday's Winfield-Mount Union Invitational with 75 points. Danville-New London won the meet with 29 points.
Columbus, meanwhile, placed fourth led by Isaac Acosta, who finished the race in 17:47. Team scores were not available outside of the top two teams. Freddy Vergara finished in 18:47 and Jesus Medrano in 18:56 for the Wildcats. No individual placements were made available.
"I'm disappointed to have gotten fourth," Columbus coach Steve Riley said, "but it sure isn't because we didn't have the effort. Our guys ran outstanding. The times were almost all (personal records)."
Louisa-Muscatine placed ninth out of the nine teams with team scores.
Volleyball
West Libety sweeps Mid-Prairie: West Liberty cruised to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-19 win against Mid-Prairie Thursday night. The Class 3A No. 2 Comets (17-2, 6-1 RVC) clinched a share of the River Valley Conference title along with Tipton and Wilton.
Macy Daufeldt led the way with 11 kills and Martha Pace added nine. Senior Morgan Peterson had 31 assists and one ace on senior night.
Girls cross country
Wapello places fourth: The Arrow girls cross county team placed fourth in the seven-team field Tuesday at Winfield-Mount Union.
Danville-New London won the meet and Montezuma placed second. No team scores were made available.
Louisa-Muscatine placed sixth and Columbus seventh, led by Juvixsa Valdez's finish in 24:25.
"I was very happy for Juvixsa," Riley said. "She's worked hard this year and is now getting into good shape."
