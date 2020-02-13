Thursday's prep report: Wilton girls defeated by Bellevue

Girls basketball

Wilton comes up a dozen short: Kelsey Drake led the Beavers in scoring with 26, but the Wilton girls basketball team came up on the short end of a 72-60 final score against Bellevue.

Lindsey Banowetz led the Comets with 21 and Mariah Hueneke added 18.

After Drake, Mallory Lange (12 points) and Ella Caffery (7) did the most offensive damage for Wilton.

The Beavers made eight three-pointers to Bellevue's five, but Wilton was unable to overcome a 38-31 halftime deficit.

It was the regular season finale for the Beavers, who finish with an overall record of 6-15. Wilton will begin postseason play Saturday when they travel to Columbus Junction to take on the Wildcats.

Pekin-Wapello called off: What was supposed to be the first of two consectutive games against one another, Thursday night's girls basketball game between Pekin and Wapello was canceled due to the weather.

Thursday's game was itself a make-up game from a contest originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 10 but was postponed then due to a winter storm.

Pekin and Wapello will play Saturday in Pekin to open tournament play.