BOYS TRACK
Muscatine boys place fourth at Spartan Invitational track meet: The Muskies scored 55 total team points, but took first in two events.
Owen Hazelwood triumphed in the 400 with a time of 51.82 and was a part of the winning 1,600 relay. The other members of the relay team were Eli Gay, Zach Hardy and Cooper Zeck. The Muskies got second in the distance medley relay and finished third in the 800 relay and Tim Nimely placed third in the 100 dash, running in the second heat.
"Owen was in a really tight race," coach Mark Rusch said, "it was going right down to the wire and Owen got (the win) at the very end." Rusch noted that it was a personal best in the event for Hazelwood.
"(Owen) was pretty excited about that, he did a nice job there," said the Muskies coach.
As for the relay team that won, they overcame a little bit of adversity heading into Thursday's meet.
"We've had a couple injury-type things," Rusch said, "so we had some guys step up ... Zach Hardy ran a (personal best) of 51.74 split for us and then Cooper Zeck brought it home."
GIRLS TRACK
Muskie girls finish 11th at Lady Lancer Relays: Lauren Dirth played a role in nine of Muscatine's total 15.5 points at the Lady Lancer Relays. Dirth finished fourth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:13.82 and was also a member of the 1,600 relay that took fifth. The other members of that relay were Gwen Kuhl, Ella Brewer and Molly Guerra.
The team had two other relays that scored points, the 4x100 and the 4x200. Olivia Harmon, Aricka Ramser and Callie Kellett were members of both teams. Carlie Blazek rounded out the 4x100 and Kaylynn Salyars the 4x200.
Rylee Blake scored a total of four combined points between the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs. Madi Petersen finished in a tie for eighth in the high jump with a jump of 4-foot-6.
