West Liberty at Mount Vernon
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Records: West Liberty 2-2, Mount Vernon 1-3
Last week: West Liberty earned a 2-0 forfeit win over Washington. Mount Vernon beat Maquoketa 26-13.
What to watch for: When the final horn sounded last Friday night, West Liberty walked off the field on the wrong side of a 42-20 loss. However, that loss is now a forfeit win after Washington self-reported using an ineligible player for two plays in the game. The Comets dominated last year's matchup 27-9. The reigning Class 2A District 5 champions, which outscored district opponents 173-30 last year, look to get off to a similar start in a game moved up a night due to weather concerns.. Will Esmoil and Talen Dengler lead the way for a West Liberty offense that's rebounded from a rough start. Dengler has 344 passing yards and 153 rushing yards, and Esmoil has 365 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 6.2 yards per carry. The West Liberty secondary will be tested against a potent mount Vernon passing attack. Quarterback Brady Ketchum has completed 62.9% of his passes for 872 yards and seven touchdowns. He spreads it around, as four Mustang receivers have more than 100 yards.
Durant vs. Belle Plaine
Time: 6 p.m.
Records: Durant 2-2, Belle Plaine 2-2
Last week: Durant topped Wapello 7-0. Belle Plaine fell to Lisbon 36-26.
What to watch for: Durant begins its defense of its first ever district title in a game moved to tonight due to weather concerns. In five games in Class A District 6 contests a year ago, the Wildcats beat their opponents by an average margin of 34.2 to 7.2, which included a 38-16 win over the Plainsmen. Durant boasts a potent rushing attack led by Nolan DeLong. The freshman has 397 rushing yards and one touchdown on 7.6 yards per carry. He's also totaled 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns, second on the team behind Jake Willkomm's 218 yards and three touchdowns. The Durant defense continues to be a strength as it held Wapello scoreless for its second shutout of the season. Durant will have to contend with Belle Plaine's dynamic rushing duo of Trevin Straight and Luke DeMeulenaere. Straight ranks eighth in Class A with 618 rushing yards. The senior also has eight touchdowns and averages 8.7 yards per carry. DeMeulenaere has 358 yards and four touchdowns.
-- Evan Riggs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.