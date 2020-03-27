TIMMERMAN: Sports helped me overcome health issues

The tube left a scar on my upper left abdomen area that looks like a randomly placed second belly button. The surgery to connect my esophagus left another that starts in my right armpit area and curves down around the bottom of my shoulder blade and streaks nearly halfway across my back.

If I raise my arm, it looks like I’ve been branded by a Nike swoosh. I hate to nitpick, I literally owe these surgeons my life, but part of me wishes they would have given me the Air Jordan logo instead.

In those early years, I didn't allow an inhaler to get out of arm's reach.

Some of my earliest life memories are of my mom patting my back while I hung upside down off the cushions of the couch or my head on the floor in an upside down L-shape in order to knock all the phlegm inside me loose. That would last for minutes, like my back was a little boxing speed bag.

I was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia around age 10. I hated needles but needed an IV put in. As young and sick as I was, I could still put up quite a fight. The nurses ended up putting sandbags on my wrists and ankles to hold me down while they found a vein with the needle.