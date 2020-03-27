TIMMERMAN: Sports helped me overcome health issues

With a global health crisis transpiring, taking stock of one’s health is a daily requirement. For me, that also means reflecting back on the health issues of my past.
And how sports helped me overcome them.
There were plenty of other factors besides athletics, specifically the doctors and nurses who cared for me along the way. During my first few years on earth, the University of Wisconsin Children’s Hospital was essentially my second home.
When I was home, the family farm afforded me some space to utilize my obsession with sports. I had a basketball hoop in the front and a makeshift football or baseball field in the backyard.
Eventually, I did play varsity sports.
I wasn’t great. I was never interviewed by a reporter postgame. I never got to be a Prep of the Week. I was a two-year starting wide receiver at my high school in Cuba City, Wisconsin, just across the bridge from Dubuque. I also had some success in track and field for three years and played two seasons of basketball and one on the baseball diamond in high school.
It was quite a journey, though.
My esophagus was not connected when I was born. I also had a terrible case of asthma. The latter forced my parents to feed me from a tube until I was about 3.
The tube left a scar on my upper left abdomen area that looks like a randomly placed second belly button. The surgery to connect my esophagus left another that starts in my right armpit area and curves down around the bottom of my shoulder blade and streaks nearly halfway across my back.
If I raise my arm, it looks like I’ve been branded by a Nike swoosh. I hate to nitpick, I literally owe these surgeons my life, but part of me wishes they would have given me the Air Jordan logo instead.
In those early years, I didn't allow an inhaler to get out of arm's reach.
Some of my earliest life memories are of my mom patting my back while I hung upside down off the cushions of the couch or my head on the floor in an upside down L-shape in order to knock all the phlegm inside me loose. That would last for minutes, like my back was a little boxing speed bag.
I was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia around age 10. I hated needles but needed an IV put in. As young and sick as I was, I could still put up quite a fight. The nurses ended up putting sandbags on my wrists and ankles to hold me down while they found a vein with the needle.
Though I hated that experience at the time, it certainly gave me a deep appreciation for what those in the medical field do and put up with. I can't imagine what those in that profession are going through in the wake of COVID-19.
Other times, I'd get really ill or even on occasion rip the tube right out of my stomach. It would prompt my parents to race an hour to Madison to the hospital at speeds that might make NASCAR drivers blush. Apparently, re-attaching a tube into your stomach isn’t just something you swing by the local clinic to fix.
Then I started to play sports.
As I grew older and played more and more competitively, there was a correlation between activity and health. The more I played, the fewer issues I had.
At the time, not for a second did I consider the fact that athletics were helping me gain a more normal lifestyle. It was just about the game. But that love has proved invaluable now.
Basketball was the first sport I played competitively. Well, as competitively as fifth- and sixth-graders can, anyway. That’s when the respiratory problems gradually went away, eventually becoming non-existent. My immune system also gained some strength during this time and I was weaned off antibiotics for the first time in my life.
I can't recall the last time I've needed an inhaler.
Even though I'm from Wisconsin and grew up a Badger fan, watching the Iowa football team and its fans acknowledge young patients at the Iowa Children's Hospital during home games at the end of the first quarter can be an emotional moment for the Timmerman family. It hits an emotional sweet spot, a perfect symbol of where I started and how doctors, nurses, family and sports combined to produce the person writing this.
I’ve been at the Muscatine Journal for a little more than a year. That means I’ve run the gamut of high school sports. I haven't been perfect, or even all that good at times, but I take a great deal of pride in being the conduit for the stories this area's high school student-athletes have to tell.
Since COVID-19 isn't allowing me to tell the stories of our prep athletes right now, this seemed like the right opportunity to tell my own.
It’s just a shame that while I sit here thinking about the idea that sports may have saved my life, the coronavirus has created a situation where we now have to refrain from sports in order to save each other.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!