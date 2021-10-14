Tom Brady throws 2 TD passes, Buccaneers beat Eagles 28-22

“Having that year under my belt makes a big difference understanding it," said Fournette, who signed with Tampa Bay shortly before last season after he was cut by Jacksonville. “The sky's the limit for me.”

Brady was 19 of 22 before missing three straight passes late in the second quarter, including a deep ball intercepted by Anthony Harris that ended his streak of 227 passes without a pick.

The Buccaneers were already missing cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety Antoine Winfield before Sherman went down on Philadelphia’s first drive. Sherman was quickly ruled out. Arians wasn't certain the severity of the injury.

“We just have to keep playing with the guys we have and see how long the injury is. Next man up,” Arians said.

Still, against a patchwork secondary, Hurts struggled throwing the ball. He was 12 of 26 for 155 yards, one TD and one interception. Hurts ran for 44 yards and two scores.

“I haven’t executed enough to win, clearly,” Hurts said. “The ball is in my hands every play and I enjoy that and I like that. I have to be better. I’m not doing enough to win. I’m not doing enough to start fast. I will be better.”

LOOK OUT, TROUT