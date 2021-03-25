Torch relay for Tokyo Olympics kicks off its 121-day journey

Fans were told to social-distance along the roadside as the torch passes, and they were to refrain from loud cheering. Organizers have said they will stop or reroute the relay if crowding becomes a problem during the four-month parade.

Spectators cooperated in Naraha Town, just down the road from where the torch started its trip. A few hundred people stood on the roadside and were safely spread out.

“At first I didn’t think much of it," said 20-year-old Takumu Kimura. “But when I actually saw it, it felt like: — yes, it’s the Olympics.”

Setsuko Hashimoto, a 63-year-old local resident, was emotional as the torch passed.

“Ten years ago there was a nuclear accident so (seeing the torch) it felt like I could really look forward to something and live,” she said. "When you become my age, this is the last Tokyo Olympics and it’s here. It was very touching.”

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga chimed in from Tokyo with a statement.

"The Olympic torch relay starting from today is a valuable opportunity for the people to get a real sense of the Olympics and Paralympics that are approaching,” Suga told reporters.