The Muscatine boys soccer team entered Thursday’s matchup against Clinton with 15 goals on the season and had only scored more than two goals on one occasion. However, the Muskies feel they’re peaking at the right time and it showed in Thursday’s 10-0 win over the River Kings.
“Our possession was really good,” senior Eddie Treiber said. “Passing was at an all-time high and we were communicating on the field. It was the best team effort we’ve had.”
Treiber played a big role in that, as he and fellow senior Hector Martinez each recorded hat tricks. Muscatine coach Jose Varela said he thought it was the first time in his coaching career where two of his players achieved that in the same game.
The Muskies imposed their will early on both sides of the pitch, making a point to push the young Lumber Kings off the ball and displaying the type of ball movement Varela wishes was present every game.
“They did a really good job,” Varela said. “We were able to move the ball around. Hopefully, they’ll remember this because this is the kind of movement that can happen in any game and we don’t always get it done.”
That ball movement produced four goals in the first 22 minutes – two by Hector Martinez, one by Grant Bode and one by Treiber – to gain an early cushion.
“We wanted to come out early and make sure we controlled the tempo and everything,” Varela said. “It’s games you’re supposed to win that you can’t let the other team hang around. If they get one goal it gives them confidence and the next thing you know it’s an uphill battle when it should have never been.”
Muscatine (5-7, 4-4 MAC) never gave Clinton (3-10, 0-7) a chance to gain that kind of confidence, as the River Kings managed zero shots on goal compared to 22 for the Muskies.
“We knew they weren’t as aggressive so we got in their face in the beginning and that really helped,” Treiber said. “We’ve been working on using our body in practice and I think that really helps.”
The game remained scoreless for the next 24 minutes before Treiber struck again, this time weaving through the right side of the Clinton defense and firing a shot by the Clinton goalkeeper for a 5-0 lead in the 46th minute. It was a steady offensive attack from there for Muscatine, which eventually won by mercy-rule when Brighton Kraft converted a goal in the 86th minute.
“It was a good night for us to move the ball out wide, which is something we’ve been trying to do,” Varela said. “The best thing that came out of tonight is nobody is injured. It’s a good time for us to have this game.
“We have some guys who have a few naggings things and it helps out.”
Although Varela is the first to say his team has struggled to find consistency this season, the Muskies’ coach feels good with where his team is at. A big challenge is just around the corner, however, when Pleasant Valley comes to town next Thursday for a conference showdown at 7 p.m.
“The guys know what lies ahead of them and what we have to do,” Varela said. “PV is going to be a good challenge for us.”
