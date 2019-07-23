FORT DODGE, Iowa — A year ago, Isabelle True set a Class 2A record with 16 strikeouts in the state quarterfinals to lead Louisa-Muscatine to a berth in the semifinals. The Falcons eventually won the state title, and True was named captain of the 2A all-tournament team.
One year later, True and the Louisa-Muscatine softball team will step onto the same diamond once again at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. This time, it will be as opponents, with True in a West Liberty uniform looking to deny her old team a chance at another state title Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
“It’s obviously going to be awkward and intense,” True said, “but it’s just another ballgame. We all have to stay focused.”
True, who transferred to West Liberty weeks before the season began, tossed a no-hitter in the Comets’ 10-0 five-inning mercy-rule win over Treynor. Louisa-Muscatine was methodical in a 10-6 quarterfinal win over Mount Vernon.
The Falcons returned every player but True off last year’s team. They aren’t dwelling on the rematch with their former teammate.
“We don’t need to focus on that,” Louisa-Muscatine junior Hailey Sanders said. “I know a lot of the girls are talking about it and it’s like, ‘Just stop talking about it.’ We need to play our game against whoever we’re playing.
“It is going to be more of a mental type game than anything. We need to have fun and be loud.”
True is pitching as well as ever for the Comets (29-5), as she was one West Liberty error away from the first perfect game at the state tournament since 2014 on Monday.
“She has experience here,” West Liberty coach Chad Libby said. “(Wednesday) will be a different game for her; obviously she knows a lot of those people. I’m not nervous for her because she’s excited to play (Louisa-Muscatine).”
For Louisa-Muscatine, the Falcons scored just eight runs in 21 regional innings. However, they got back on track Tuesday with 10 runs, their most in a game since June 24. But facing their former No. 1 pitcher may be their toughest test to date.
“It is definitely going to be pressuring because she was our No. 1 pitcher,” Louisa-Muscatine senior Katie Koppe said. “We’ve rarely hit off her. It is going to be pressuring, but it is also going to be pressuring for her as well.”
Although True admitted the game will be ‘Awkward and intense,’ for her, Libby doesn’t see it affecting the rest of his team in the same way. His focus will be on extracting a similar offensive approach to Tuesday when the Comets cruised to their first state semifinal appearance in school history.
“(Louisa-Muscatine) returns as the Class 2A state champions so they know how to do this,” Libby said. “We’re new to the party so we have a lot of respect for them. A lot of our girls know them. However, we know us too and our approach will be focused on West Liberty and what we can do versus what they have.
“It’s just a matter of coming out, seeing strikes and hitting the balls that we want like (Tuesday) and I feel pretty comfortable.”
