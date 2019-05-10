Isabelle True played a big role in the Louisa-Muscatine softball team capturing its first state title in school history last year. Now, the senior will play a big role for a new school hoping to compete for a conference title and state berth.
True is transferring to West Liberty and will play for the Comets’ softball team this summer as long as she's ruled eligible. The move happened within the last couple of days, but True is enrolled at West Liberty High School and began practice with the softball team Wednesday night.
West Liberty is currently taking the required steps to get True eligible for competition at her new school this summer. If she becomes eligible, True will be a major contributor for the Comets.
“She’s a very talented softball player,” West Liberty coach Chad Libby said of True. “We’re excited she’s come to West Liberty. We’re going to try to make it an enjoyable experience for her because I’m sure it’s a difficult process to move schools this late.”
Libby, who is entering his second season West Liberty’s coach, admitted the varsity softball scene is still somewhat new to him so he has limited knowledge of True’s ability. The numbers, however, don’t lie.
True was Class 2A first-team all-state as a pitcher and also played the outfield for Louisa-Muscatine. She compiled an 18-3 record with a 1.50 earned run average and 191 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched. She started two games at the 2018 state tournament, including a record-breaking 16-strikeout performance in the state quarterfinals against Wilton.
She’s no slouch at the plate, either, as True drilled a two-run home run in that same game and had a .339 batting average with seven home runs and 32 RBIs as the Falcons’ number four hitter.
As recently as a week ago, Libby cited pitching depth as one of the few concerns for his West Liberty softball team entering the 2019 season. Libby would have been comfortable with both Janey Gingerich and Isabelle Morrison as the main pitchers but admitted the Comets’ inability to "hold teams down" played a role in their 24-11 record and in losing two games short of state last summer.
Before True’s transfer to West Liberty, the Comets hoped to compete for a River Valley Conference title and state berth with an offensive attack led by Haylee Lehman, Macy Akers and Austyn Crees along with improved pitching.
Now, with True — one of the premier pitchers in Class 2A a year ago and a Kirkwood softball commit — the Comets’ expectations have gone up a notch within the RVC and Class 3A.
“I think there’s an expectation we can compete with anybody,” Libby said. “We sort of fell short last year losing two games before state. … I think our expectations are a lot higher.”
