Assumption 10, West Liberty 0: Class 1A top-ranked Assumption needed just a half to get past its opening round foe in the postseason Tuesday.
The Comets end their season with a 2-13 record.
Livy Lansing and Carly King each had a pair of goals for the Knights, who improved to 16-1 and advance to a regional final Friday at the St. Vincent Complex.
Lexi Moore, Lauren Herrig, Elli Ivanic, Katie Boldt, Dawsen Dorsey and Sam Schodeller each scored for the Knights.
Tuesday slate rained out: All softball and baseball games scheduled for Tuesday evening were postponed due to inclement weather. Durant, West Liberty, Wilton, Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine were all scheduled to play baseball. Durant, West Liberty, Wilton, Wapello and Columbus were scheduled to play softball.
Wilton baseball along with Wapello and Columbus softball will be in action tonight.
