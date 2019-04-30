Bettendorf 2, Muscatine 0: In one of the games that didn't get called off because of the weather on Tuesday, the Muscatine (4-6, 3-3 MAC) boys soccer team played a road game against Bettendorf. The Muskies ultimately suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs.
Class 3A state-ranked Bettendorf remained a game back of Mississippi Athletic Conference-leading Pleasant Valley after a home win over Muscatine on Tuesday.
Alec Lank and Tyler Wellman scored for the Bulldogs (6-2, 6-1 MAC).
Both boys and girls soccer team for Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union were supposed to play Mediapolis at home on Tuesday but the games were rained out. The makeup date is now scheduled for May 13th.
Events postponed due to weather: Wapello's boys and girls soccer teams were both supposed to play road games against Central Lee on Tuesday but were called off due to the weather. Those games will now be played on may 2nd.
The scheduled dual meet between Muscatine and Davenport North boys tennis in Davenport has been rescheduled to May 6th.
In girls tennis action, Muscatine was slated to play Davenport North in Muscatine. That meet was postponed until May 1st.
The SEISC girls' conference meet was supposed to be played Tuesday but due the the weather it will now be played on May 6th at Shaeffer Memorial Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.