Boys soccer

Davenport North 1, West Liberty 0: Chris Green scored a goal in the 69th minute to lift Davenport North to a 1-0 win over West Liberty Tuesday night. The road loss dropped the Comets to 8-6 on the season and snapped a five-game winning streak.

Bryan Martinez-Zavala recorded four saves for West Liberty and Davenport North (11-6) goalie Donovan Weaver also recorded four saves. The Comets produced seven corner kicks but failed to convert any into a goal.

West Liberty will be back in action Thursday at Marion.

