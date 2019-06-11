Baseball
Muscatine 4-14, Mid-Prairie 6-4: Josh Dieckman picked up his first varsity win on the mound in his first appearance Tuesday. Muscatine (5-5, 2-4 MAC) won the second game by mercy-rule after dropping a game coach Grant Pippert feels his team could have won.
"(Josh) was real good," Pippert said of Dieckman. "We have some things we need to work on in terms of consistency with his release point but he did a great job."
The Muskies jumped out to a 14-1 lead after three and never looked back in the nightcap. Senior Drew Logel drilled his second home run of the season to lead the way.
Muscatine took a 2-0 lead over Mid-Prairie in game one, but the Golden Hawks rallied to steal the opener.
"Game one was probably about as flat as we've played all year," Pippert said. "I think we left a game out there we should have had."
Softball
Louisa-Muscatine 12-11, Columbus Junction 0-0: The Falcons won a pair of games by mercy-rule over the Wildcats Tuesday night. The first game went just three innings and the second went five.
Class 3A No. 3 Louisa-Muscatine (16-1) was led by freshman McKenna Hohenadel in the opener, as she had one home run and four RBIs. She had a double for the Falcons, who scored at least two runs in all three innings. Kylee Sanders had one triple and picked up the win in the circle.
In game two, the Falcons led 4-0 after two innings and scored seven runs in the fourth inning to put the game away. Sophomore Mallory Mashek picked up a win in the circle to improve to 2-0. Katie Hearn and Hailey Sanders each had two RBIs to spark the offense. McKenna Hohenadel, Maddie Mashek, Katie Koppe and Mallory Mashek all had one RBI.
