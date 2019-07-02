Softball
Durant 1, Washington 0: Durant has now won 11 games in a row after a shutout win Tuesday night. The second game was postponed with the Wildcats leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
In Game 1 of a senior night doubleheader, the Class 2A No. 6 Wildcats (26-6) scored one run in the fifth inning for the lone score of the game.
Kamryn Meyer walked two in the seventh but got out of trouble to seal the win for the Wildcats.
Burlington 8, Louisa-Muscatine 4: The Falcons gave up a season-high eight runs in a road loss Tuesday night.
Kylee Sanders picked up the loss in the circle for Louisa-Muscatine (28-3). Burlington (19-16) jumped out to a 5-2 lead with four runs in the third inning. Then, the Grayhounds scored three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.
Mallory Mashek and Maddie Mashek led the way for the Falcons. Mallory hit an RBI double while Maddie hit her first home run of the season.
Baseball
Danville 5, Wapello 4: Danville scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand Wapello (8-16) a loss Tuesday night. The Indians scored one run in the bottom of the seventh before losing their lead.
Senior Brenton Ross picked up the loss on the mound for Wapello, while sophomore Chase Witte struck out five in three innings of relief work.
Rhett Smith sparked Wapello's offense with two RBIs, while Joseph Stewart and Tate Kronfeldt had one apiece.
