Cross country
Durant, Wilton boys finish second and third: Wilton's Zach Hein, Wapello's Aiden Housman and Tristan Kauffman along with Durant's Drake Shelangoski all finished in the top-five on the boys side.
Hein's winning time was 18:19.96.
Wapello took first as a team, finishing with a low score of 52 places. The Indian runners took second, third, 14th, 16th, 17th, 20th and 23rd.
Durant finished second as a team with 62, followed by Wilton at 81.
Carlie Jo Fusco of Durant was the top area finisher on the girls side. She finished in eighth place with a time of 24:55.44. The Wildcats did not register a team score. Wilton took fifth as a team and Wapello seventh.
Comets boast three top-ten finishers: West Liberty's Ashton Burroughs and Jimena Fierro each were among the first group of runners to cross the finish line at the Midland cross country meet.
Burroughs finished eighth on the boys side. He finished with a time of 18:49. Brady Griebel of Bellevue was the winner. Griebel crossed the finish line in 17:18. Israel Gomez was the next Comet to cross, he placed 25th at 21:24. As a team, the West Liberty boys scored 136 points, good for fifth place out of eight teams competing.
Fierro finished second for the girls, posting a time of 22:08. Halle Kilburg of Bellevue Marquette was the only girl to finish ahead of Fierro. Kilburg's time was 21:51.
Annmarie Erikson took eighth as well for the Comet girls, finishing in 23:55.
Volleyball
Winfield-Mount Union sweeps Columbus: It didn't take long for the Wolves to dismantle the Wildcats in Columbus as Winfield-Mount Union won in straight sets by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-8.
The victory moves the Wolves to 11-3 while the Wildcats sport the opposite record of 3-11 after the loss.
