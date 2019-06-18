Softball
L-M blanks Lone Tree for road win: Hailey Sanders continued to mow down hitters as she struck out 12 in five innings while the offense put up the same number in runs en route to a 12-0 shutout win.
The top of the order did damage for Louisa-Muscatine as the first four hitters in the order combined for nine of the Falcons' 14 hits and four runs scored. The win improves L-M's season record to 23-1 overall.
Baseball
West Liberty wins by two over Wapello: It wasn't much of a show of offensive firepower, but the Comets took care of the Indians to the tune of a 4-2 win.
The two teams combined for 10 hits - all but one singles. It was West Liberty, however, that broke the 2-2 tie in the fourth inning by adding two runs to their total. Wapello had their share of opportunities though as they left seven runners on base. Talen Dengler pitched six innings for the Comets to get the win.
