Girls cross country
Fierro finishes seventh for Comets: West Liberty senior Jimena Fierro took seventh place at the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Invitational. Fierro's time came in at 20:50.8. Fellow Comet runner Annmarie Erikson finished the course in 22:50 flat, good for 26th. Despite the two strong finishes, Fierro and Erikson were the only Comet runners on the girls side so they did not register a score as a team.
Louisa-Muscatine also competed in the event. The Falcons took 13th place out of 13 teams that competed. L-M's best runner on the day was sophomore Abby Kemper, who took 145th by finishing in 28:12.3. Mae Cox took 157th, Reagan Downing 166th, Brelynn Randall 197th and Sage Van Sickle 220th to round out the Falcon performances.
Camille Jackson, a senior from Ames, was the winner with a time of 18:56.6.
Boys cross country
Burroughs top boys finisher at Lisbon-Mount Vernon Invitational: West Liberty sophomore Ashton Burroughs finished less than two minutes off the winning pace, finishing in 18:23.5 and taking 21st place. Ryan Winger, a junior from Dubuque Hempstead, took first by running in 16:31.5.
The Comets had two other runner compete, albeit not enough to produce a team score. Junior Kevin Martinez took 127th with a time of 21:58.7 and sophomore Terrance Salinas finished 230th by running the course in 26:32.3.
Louisa-Muscatine did have enough for a team score, finishing in 14th with an average time of 24:48.
Junior Paul Hoopes was the Falcons top runner. He took 73rd with a time of 20:13.8.
Hoopes was followed by teammates Kellan Walsh, a freshman who finished 194th (with a time of 24:15.8); freshman Christian James (217th with a time of 25:44.1); senior Eddie Wilhelme (221st with a time of 25:51.6); sophomores Zach Robertson, Owen Schreiner and Jacob Back all finished in order starting at 239th. All finished between 27:54.1 and 28:00.9. Sophomore Evan Lawrence also ran for the Falcons, finishing 260th by running in 35:55.9.
