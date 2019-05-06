Boys soccer
West Liberty gets enough to beat Iowa Mennonite School: A trio of Comets -- Luis Rojo, Gabe Seele and Eliseo Tapia -- combined for eight shots on goal. All three found the net as West Liberty escaped with a 3-1 victory.
Comet goalie Bryan Martinez made three saves against a single goal given up in the win.
Wapello can't match Mid-Prairie: The Indians got a penalty kick goal from Hector Zepeda in the first half but that wasn't nearly enough in Wapello's 10-1 loss to the Golden Hawks.
The Indians just couldn't get much going as they only could muster one shot on goal aside from the PK goal and a single corner kick. Defensively, Wapello was forced to make 14 saves in addition to the goals given up.
North scores early, Muskies can't make up difference: The Wildcats got on the scoreboard early with a Chase Green goal in just the second minute of play, but that was the only ball to find the net as Davenport North took down Muscatine, 1-0.
The Muskies are now 4-7 overall and 3-4 in the MAC. Muscatine put a good amount of pressure on North's goalie, Donovan Weaver, and forced him to make 10 saves compared to the five made by Carson Bohrde for the Muskies, but the early goal was all that was needed for North to get the win.
Boys tennis
North takes all nine matches against Muscatine: The Muskies were unable to take a defeat any the Wildcats in a 9-0 defeat.
Luke Zobel and James Solt were able to go the deepest into their individual games. Zobel lost to Carter Josund 6-2, 6-2 and Solt was on the wrong end of a 6-2, 6-3 match against Spencer Wakeland.
Leo Garcia and Bredyn Seaman were the closest Muskies to victory in doubles competition. They fell to Drew Belliveau and Hunter Merrill 6-3, 6-2.
Girls golf
Muscatine takes sixth at MAC tournament: Although no Muskie individual finished in the top five, the team scoring was relatively evenly distributed compared to other events. A combined score of 438 put the Muskies behind Bettendorf (who won with a 346), Pleasany Valley, Assumption, Davenport North and North Scott.
Ellie Howard came away with the best score for the Muskies. Howard shot a 46 on the front-nine and a 50 on the back for a 96. Hannah Reynolds golfed a 103, Kenni Hawkins a 116 and Sarah McKillip a 123 to round out the scoring for Muscatine.
Wilton ten strokes better than West Liberty: Taylor Garvin led the charge for the Wilton girls golf team on their way to a 220-230 win over West Liberty on the Comets' home course.
Garvin shot a 52 for the Beavers, followed closely by Eleney Owens (55), Lexi Walker (56) and Annabel Grings (57).
Girls soccer
Mid-Prairie routs Wapello: After scoring nine goals in the first half, Mid-Prairie pulled back the reins a bit and only scored once in the second half en route to 10-0 win over the Indians.
Wapello tried a couple different goalies in this contest. Although the duo still combined for 15 saves, the Indians' allowed the Golden Hawks too many scoring opportunity and didn't create enough of their own with five shots on goal.
