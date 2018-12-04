Girls Basketball
Wilton 79, Durant 52: Senior Emily Lange scored 38 points to lead the Beavers past the Wildcats in Tuesday's rivalry matchup. Wilton improves to 5-0 with the road win and Durant drops to 0-5.
In addition to Lange's big night, fellow senior Kortney Drake topped 1,000 career points on Tuesday.
The Beavers drilled eight shots from beyond the arc to jump out to a 25-point halftime lead and never looked back.
Louisa-Muscatine 64, Lone Tree 31: Kylee Sanders scored 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and seven steals to lead the Falcons to a 33-point win Tuesday night. Mariah Pugh added 17 points to help boost Louisa-Muscatine to a 3-1 record on the season.
Wapello 58, Columbus Junction 22: Eryka Dickey put up 19 points and seven rebounds while Holly Massner added 13 poins, 10 assists and seven steals to lead the Arrows past the Wildcats Tuesday night.
Anna Hamilton led Columbus with 10 points.
Boys Basketball
Wapello 57, Columbus Junction 34: The Indians scored 21 first quarter points on their way to a convincing 23 point win over the Wildcats Tuesday night. Keaton Mitchell led the way for the Indians with 28 points and Bryant Lanz added 15.
Wapello improved to 2-1 and Columbus dropped to 0-3 on the season.
Lone Tree 67, Louisa-Muscatine 57: The Falcons had three scorers reach double-figures but that wasn't enough in Tuesday's 10-point loss.
Dallas Vasquez scored 15 points, Karson Cantrell added 11 and Alex Yerington added 10 points for Louisa-Muscatine.
