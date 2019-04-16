Girls tennis
West shuts out Muscatine: Davenport West took all nine matches against the Muscatine girls on Tuesday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual at the high school courts.
Shelby Grady came the closest for Muscatine to getting in the win column. Grady lost to West's Holly Snawerdt 6-4 in the first set before Snawerdt ran away with the second set, 6-1.
Grady, with teammate Ellie Storr, had the best showing of the Muskies' doubles, but fell 6-2, 6-1 to West's combination of Emma Bernick and Molly Daily.
Boys golf
Wilton takes second at Wildcat Invitational: The Beavers were 16 strokes in back of top-place finisher West Branch at the event. But Wilton held off Mid-Prairie for second by a single stroke.
Brock Hartley and Jared Townsend were the top two golfers for the Beavers. Hartley shot a 75 and was the medalist of the invitational. Townsend ended with a score of 76.
Durant ended up in sixth place. Their top finisher was Logan Callison, whose scorecard showed a 77 after 18 holes.
Columbus and Louisa-Muscatine ended the event eighth and 10th, respectively. Evan Rees shot an 87 to lead Columbus while Keatyn Velez paced Louisa-Muscatine with a 106.
Boys tennis
Muskies blanked by Davenport West: The Muscatine boys failed to win a set against Davenport West in its tennis dual Tuesday, 9-0.
James Solt and Ethan Heth nearly pulled out a win in their doubles match, but fell to the Falcons' team of Josh and Drew Loving by a final of 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).
Boys track
Muskie relay teams keep proving worthy: Noah Yahn won the 400 for Muscatine as part of its effort that placed fifth at the Gateway Classic in Clinton. The Muskies ended with 50 points, tied with Davenport West behind Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Davenport North.
Yahn was also part of the Muskies' 1,600-meter relay team that took first. The other members were Owen Hazelwood, Zach Hardy and Tevin Tovar in a season-best time of 3 minutes, 25.81 seconds.
Wapello wins Warriors Relays: By scoring a total of 166 points, the Indians cruised to the team championship by 61 points over second-place Albia.
Louisa-Muscatine ended up in fourth with 98 points.
Sam Kessel of L-M won the shot put by a quarter on an inch over Ethan Eilers of West Burlington-Notre Dame. Keaton Mitchell of Wapello took the discus over Eilers by a little over five feet.
Wapello's T.J. Dirth won the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 11 inches. Chase Kruse scored the victory in both hurdle events for the Falcons. The teams also had a number of relay teams that performed well.
Girls soccer
Muscatine blasts past Davenport West: The Muskies continued their hot start, beating the Falcons by an 8-0 margin. Muscatine led 1-0 at halftime, the only goal coming on a penalty kick by Natalie Lingle, but poured it on in the second half.
"Even though the score showed 8-0, it took a while to get there," Muscatine head coach Nate Meineke said. "We did some things (in the second half) that we should have been doing in the first half."
Girls track
West Liberty takes second at Wildcat Relays:The Comets' 97 team points put them behind Central DeWitt's 112.50, the event's winner.
Macy Daufeldt was one of West Liberty's top performers. She won the long jump (with an effort of over 17 feet), placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and was a member of the 800-meter relay that took second and the 400-meter relay that finished fourth.
The Comets had a pair of distance runners also score big. Martha Pace and Jimena Fierro took the top two spots in the 3,000-meter run. Fierro and Pace also finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,500.
Louisa-Muscatine finished nine points back of West Liberty and just three points ahead of Wilton. McKenna Hohenadel scored 10 points between the 100 and 200 and Mae Cox won the high jump for the Falcons.
Wilton's top individual finishers were Kortney Drake, who won the 400, Linsey Ford, who won the 100-meter hurdles and an 800-meter relay team consisting of Ford, Aubrey Putnam, Kelsey Drake and Kortney Drake. Chloe Wells also picked up 14 points for the Beavers between the shot put and discus.
