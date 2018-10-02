Tuesday's final score wasn't the one Tim Martin and his Muscatine volleyball team were hoping for, but the coach was relieved to see his team bounce back and play better after losing four out of five games over the weekend.
Still, a "valiant effort," wasn't enough in a straight-set loss to North Scott Tuesday, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19.
"Bouncing back after Saturday where we really struggled through a lot of the games, it was refreshing to see the girls come back and put forth a valiant effort against a very strong North Scott team," he said.
Martin said the Muskies (8-13, 4-3) were focused on playing good defense against the Lancers, and Hannah Wieskamp's seven blocks and Kayla Scholz's six blocks are evidence they came through in that regard.
Senior Vada Fridley also added seven digs.
"Our defense played very well tonight," Martin said. "We were getting our passes up and were able to run our offense. We matched them (North Scott) point for point at times."
Still, that wasn't enough for Muscatine, which entered the night in fifth place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference while North Scott was fourth, to leave Eldridge with a win.
Muscatine has two home contests left against Clinton and Davenport Central in addition to a tournament in Bettendorf. Martin is hopeful his team can close the regular season strong in preparation for a first-round regional matchup with Davenport West.
"I'd like to think they're looking at the conference and realizing we're right in the middle of it," Martin said of his players. "If we come out confident and playing our game I'd like to think we have a chance of winning both of those last two home games."
