Muscatine logo

Muscatine 14-15, Keokuk 3-0: The Muscatine baseball team hadn't scored more than 10 runs since June 11 and won a game since June 17. Both of those streaks got put to bed Tuesday night, as Muscatine swept Keokuk, 14-3 and 15-0 on the road.

The run totals are the two highest for the Muskies (9-18-1) this season.

"It feels good," Muscatine coach Grant Pippert said. "The kids played hard, played together and good things happened. It's about time."

Leo Garcia picked up the win in the opener and Josh Dieckman pitched a shutout in the nightcap. Offensively, Pippert said it was a "breakout" performance by Chandler Matos.

Muscatine one day off before its final conference series, a doubleheader at Davenport Assumption. The Knights (24-4, 15-1 MAC) have already clinched an outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title.

Then, Muscatine will play Iowa City West in back-to-back games in the season finale and postseason opener.

"We kind of needed that," Pippert said. "The next four games we have two against Assumption and two against Iowa City West. There's not much margin for error when you play programs of that caliber.

"I can tell our kids are feeling a little more confident."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments