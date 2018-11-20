Girls swimming
Lear first team all-MAC: Abby Lear is only a freshman but she already proved she belongs among the best swimmers in the Mississippi Athletic Conference in her first year of high school swimming.
The Muscatine freshman was named first-team all-conference in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle. Lear, who qualified for the state meet in both events, had a time of 24.56 in the 50-yard freestyle and 54.03 in the 100-yard freestyle, both of which were the top times in the MAC.
Lear placed 13th in the 50-yard freestyle and 11th in the 100-yard freestyle at the state meet earlier this month.
Three more Muscatine girls swimmers received MAC honorable mentions in Lexi Hirt, Hope Reichert and Genevieve Millage.
Hirt, a sophomore, was honorable mention in diving. She had a score of 336.00 in the event, which was the fifth best in the MAC. Reichert was honorable mention in the 100-yard butterfly, where she had the sixth best time in the conference at 1 minute, 3.52 seconds as a junior.
Millage, a freshman, had the sixth best 500-yard freestyle time in the MAC at 5 minutes, 40.34 seconds to receive honorable mention.
Muscatine finished the season with a 4-3 record in the conference.
Boys swimming
Muskie swimmers lose season-opening dual: The Muscatine boys swim team dropped its first dual of the season, 125-45, to Iowa City West, Tuesday at Muscatine High School.
The lone first-place finish from the Muskies came in the 50-yard freestyle, where Ryan Boeding won the event with a time of 22.19. Muscatine had a pair of second-place finishes with Daylon Shelangoski (200-yard medley) and with Boeding (100-yard freestyle) in individual races. Boeding also was a part of the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay which both placed second.
