Boys tennis
Muscatine 9, Davenport Central 0: The Muscatine boys tennis team played with a heavy heart and extra motivation in Tuesday's sweep of Davenport Central.
While playing tennis against his son-in-law over Easter weekend, head coach Ron Kiser collapsed and was taken to the hospital after paramedics got him breathing again.
Kiser remains hospitalized at NorthShore Hospital with a heart issue, and doctors will determine the next step after a day of testing according to Muscatine assistant Mary Goedken.
"Kis sounds good and is optimistic," Goedken said in an email. "(He) just wants to get back to tennis!"
So, the Muscatine boys were determined to "play for Kis," Tuesday. Luke Zobel's 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles over Tim Johnson was the most lopsided of the day for the Muskies. No. 3 singles player James Solt wasn't far off in his 6-1, 6-1 win over Kent Bui.
"We came together as a team and got this win for coach Kiser," Solt said.
Tuesday was the first time since 2017 Muscatine has swept all nine matches of a dual. The Muskies didn't drop a set and the closest matches involved Sam Wieskamp, but he won his singles match 6-3, 6-3 and teamed up with Zobel to win his doubles match 6-3, 6-2.
Girls golf
Muscatine 206, North Scott 233: Ellie Howard was the meet medalist with a 44 and the Muskies shot their lowest score of the season in Tuesday's dual win at Geneva Golf and Country Club.
"We're proud of the improvement we've made since last meet but there's more to wok on," Howard said. "Tomorrow we'll come back and practice the things we need to work on."
Muscatine only had four golfers on Tuesday but it didn't matter, thanks in large part to a 48 from Sarah McKillip. Kate Manjoine shot a 54 and Hannah Reynolds rounded out the Muskies' scorecard with a 60.
"(Sarah) was happy about it," coach Tom Randleman said. "When we were all done she knew exactly what she needed to work on. .. We're getting there and getting better."
Avery Woods led North Scott with a 46, but no other Lancer broke 60.
Columbus 217, Louisa-Muscatine 220: Aubrey Duncan was a meet medalist with a 49 to lead Columbus to a three-stroke victory Tuesday night. Kayla Beenen added a 53 for the Wildcats. For the Falcons, Sarah Martinez and Meagan Miller led the way with a 51 and 53, respectively.
Boys soccer
IMS 6, Wapello 0: James Wykert recorded 17 saves but it wasn't enough as the Indians' offense couldn't manufacture a goal in Tuesday's loss. Wapello falls to 2-7 on the season.
Girls tennis
Davenport Central 9, Muscatine 0: The Muskies won eight games in their nine matches Tuesday. Muscatine managed at least one game in every singles match led by Alexa Stroda's 6-2, 6-0 loss. However, the didn't win a game in three doubles matches.
Boys golf
Columbus wins meet: Tucker Bright shot a 43 to lead Columbus to a 180 Tuesday at Cedarcrest. All five Columbus golfers broke 50, with Evan Rees shooting a 44, Robert Coil a 45 and Gustavo Anya a 48.
Keatyn Velez lead Louisa-Muscatine, which didn't record a team score, with a 50. IMS golfer Trevor Leyden was the meet medalist with a 42.
Girls track
Sanders, Shafer win events: Kylee Sanders and Serah Shafer led the way for the Louisa-Muscatine and Wapello girls track teams at the New London meet.
Shafer won the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:11.96 and ran on the Arrows' 800 relay team alongside Gracie Gustison, Holly Massner and Lindsey Massner that placed first in 1:52.75.
Kylee Sanders, meanwhile, won the long jump with a leap of 16-08 and joined Hailey Sanders, Isabelle True and Raegan Downing on the first-place 1,600 relay team that finished in 4:23.69.
Boys track
Kruse wins three events: Louisa-Muscatine's Chase Kruse won the open 100 in 11.67 as well as the 110 hurdles in 16.18 Tuesday at New London. Kruse also won the 400 hurdles in 58.52.
Aiden Housman led the way for Wapello, as he won the open 400 in 53.34 and the 1,600 in 4:49.10.
