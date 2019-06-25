Softball
Durant 5, Anamosa 1: The Wildcats scored all five of their runs with two outs on their way to winning the Tuesday's ranked clash over the Raiders. Kamryn Meyer pitched a complete game to lift Class 2A Durant (21-6, 13-3) over Class 3A No. 9 Anamosa (21-3, 11-2). She's now 12-4 in the circle this season, and it's Durant's second win over a ranked Class 3A team in as many nights.
Meyer had an RBI single in the first inning to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead, and freshman Shannon head scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead over the Raiders.
Ruby Kappeler hit a two-RBI single in the fourth to give Durant a 4-0 lead, and the Wildcats scored an insurance run on an RBI double from Allie Poston.
