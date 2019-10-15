Wilton wins two at home to start conference tournament: The Beavers took care of business to start the River Valley Conference volleyball tournament, scoring wins over Camanche and Monticello, each in straight sets.
Against Camanche, Wilton - ranked fourth in Class 2A - notched 21-13 and 21-19 victories. Kelsey Drake had nine kills, eight assists, eight digs and three aces to lead the way.
In the second match, Monticello was retired in short order by scores of 21-10 and 10-7. Drake again had nine kills and added four assists, four digs and an ace. Ella Caffery ended with five kills, 12 assists, four digs and an ace in the contest as well.
"We came out (against Camanche) and were not playing crisp volleyball," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "(But) I was so pleased with how we came out against Monticello.
"Our intensity was there, our communication was there ... so it was a good turnaround for us in the second match."
West Liberty takes three straight: The Comets scored three convincing wins over Mid-Prairie, Bellevue and Anamosa to start the RVC volleyball tournament on their home court.
The Class 3A No. 2 Comets beat Mid-Prairie by scores of 21-7 and 21-15. Then Bellevue by 21-9 and 21-11 finals. West Liberty then followed that up by beating Anamosa 21-18 and 21-11.
Macy Daufeldt had a combined 24 kills, Martha Pace 22 and Averi Goodale a total of 15 in the three contests. Morgan Peterson led West Liberty in assists in all three, going for 17, 21 and 22, respectively.
Durant drops two in tourney play: The Wildcats dropped their first match against Cascade, failing to win a set. Ally Hoffman led Cascade with six kills in their 21-15, 21-16 victory over Durant.
In their second match, Durant took a set against West Branch, but fell by scores of 23-21, 21-18, 15-10.
