Girls basketball
Louisa-Muscatine takes opener over Columbus: Kylee Sanders became L-M's all-time leading scorer as she went for 21 points in the Falcons' 58-15 win over the Wildcats.
Sanders, a junior, now has 709 career points for L-M. Raegan Downing added 12 for the Falcons.
Lizabeth Paz led the way for Columbus with four. She was one of six different Columbus players to end with points.
Louisa-Muscatine's next game is home against Wilton on December 2nd while Columbus is on the road
Pekin gets the best of Wapello: The Arrows were trailing by just four at halftime, but Pekin went on a second half run that netted them a 51-35 victory over Wapello (0-1) on Tuesday night. In the second half, Pekin (1-0) outscored Wapello 29-17.
Holly Massner led the Arrows in scoring with 14. Eryka Dickey was the only other Arrow to score in double figures with 10.
Wapello's next game is at home against WACO on December 3rd.
