Baseball
Wapello tops Lone Tree: The Indians were able to take advantage of Lone Tree errors to score twice in the sixth on their way to an 8-6 victory. Wapello scored five of their eight runs before the start of the fifth inning. Lone Tree was then able to pull within a run in the fifth but the Indians eventually tacked on enough runs to put the game out of reach.
Wapello improves to 2-3 on the season and will take on Louisa-Muscatine on Thursday at home.
Bellevue two runs better than Durant: The Wildcats fell to 2-5 on the season with a 10-8 loss to Bellevue on the road.
The Wildcats will be back in action Thursday at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City to take on North Cedar.
Softball
Anamosa big winner over Wilton: Anamosa jumped on the Beavers early with three runs in the first inning en route to a 10-0 win.
The loss drops Wilton to 5-5 on the season. The Beavers were unable to get the bats going while surrendering double-digit runs for the first time this year. Anamosa was able to score nine of their ten runs in the first four innings.
Durant a big winner over Bellevue: Durant scored double digit runs in a game for the second time this season on their way to a 15-1 route over Bellevue.
The Wildcats are now 9-2 on the season and take on North Cedar on Thursday before taking on Louisa-Muscatine on the road on Friday.
