Volleyball
Wapello beats Columbus in 5: The Wapello volleyball team escaped Tuesday's Class 2A region 8 opener with a 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 24-26, 15-10 win over Columbus Junction.
Tuesday was the fourth matchup between the two schools this season, with Columbus (5-26) winning the first and Wapello (12-16) winning the next three, including the regional opener to end the Wildcat's season.
Wapello will play at Durant (24-8) Monday at 7 p.m.
