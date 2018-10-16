Try 1 month for 99¢
Wapello logo

Volleyball

Wapello beats Columbus in 5: The Wapello volleyball team escaped Tuesday's Class 2A region 8 opener with a 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 24-26, 15-10 win over Columbus Junction.

Tuesday was the fourth matchup between the two schools this season, with Columbus (5-26) winning the first and Wapello (12-16) winning the next three, including the regional opener to end the Wildcat's season.

Wapello will play at Durant (24-8) Monday at 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments