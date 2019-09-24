Volleyball
West Liberty sweeps Wildcats: The Comets made relatively short work of the Wildcats in West Liberty, going on to take three sets to none by scores of 25-10, 25-7 and 25-16.
The Comets' statistical leaders were Macy Daufeldt, who had 10 kills, five aces, and nine digs, as well as Isabel Morrison and Martha Pace, each with seven kills.
Morgan Peterson had 23 assists in the winning effort. Peterson also added three aces. Monica Morales contributed a team-high 11 digs as well as an ace of her own.
Boys golf
Muskies take 10th at Tiger Invitational: Muscatine's James Solt finished with the team's best score, but overall it was a rough day on the course for the Muskies.
"The one bright side - and I've been looking for this all year - is that our fifth and sixth players (Mike Henderson and Alex Chartier) ... those two scores contributed to the team score," Muscatine head coach Scott Schultz said. "That needs to happen more, but (we) need to walk before (we) can run)."
Chartier's 87 marked a career-low for him as a varsity golfer.
But the Muskies' struggled with their short game.
"One thing we have to get better at is staying focused from the beginning of the round and making sure we can execute," Solt said. "Things didn't go our way today ... but if we all play well and are clicking on the same page, we know we can do some things at (the conference meet)."
Boys cross country
Columbus, Wilton finish in top five at Mount Pleasant: The Wildcats earned a second-place finish at the 10-team event.
Zach Hein was the top boys finisher, running the course in 17:36.43. Columbus' Issac Acosta took seventh with a time of 19:03.12.
Louisa-Muscatine also competed at the meet. They took ninth, with their top finisher being Paul Hoopes, who took 12th at 19:52.12.
Girls cross country
Wilton takes fourth: Charlotte Brown was the ninth girl to cross the finish line at the Mount Pleasant meet. Brown was first member of the Wilton team to finish. Her time was 24:48.37. As a team, the Beavers finished behind Danville-New London, Mediapolis and Cardinal.
Louisa-Muscatine had the sixth-best team score. Their top runner was Alissa Mae Cox with a time of 27:10.31, good for 20th as an individual.
Columbus did not register a team score on the girls side, but their team was led by Ester Lian, who cross the finish line at the 27:48.31 mark.
