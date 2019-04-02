Try 3 months for $3
BOYS GOLF

Wilton narrowly loses to Tipton: Three strokes separated these two teams on Tuesday. However, the Tigers escaped by a score of 178-181.

Brock Hartley was the Beavers' low scorer with a 41 nine-hole mark. "Tough match tonight," Wilton coach Nick Dohrmann said.

BOYS TENNIS

Muskies one win shy of sweep against Burlington: The Muscatine boys tennis team took eight of nine matches against the Grayhounds in singles and doubles competition.

"The entire team showed focus and intensity," Muscatine coach Ron Kiser said. "I like the way Sam (Wieskamp) is providing leadership. He dominated singles with his shot selection and net play."

GIRLS TENNIS

Muskies take five matches: The Muscatine girls tennis team won five of the nine matches against Burlington. The Muskies took two of the three doubles matches.

GIRLS TRACK

Wapello finishes fourth, Louisa-Muscatine seventh at Bullette Invite: The Indians scored 70 total points while the Falcons ended up with 61.

