Volleyball

Wilton wins tournament: The Wilton volleyball team went 4-0 to win the Arrow Tournament Tuesday in Wapello.

The Beavers (9-0) won all eight sets they played Tuesday and they haven't dropped a set yet this season. Wilton beat Bellevue, Washington, Columbus Junction and Central Lee in pool play before topping host Wapello in the championship.

Wapello bounced back from a rocky weekend to place second at its home tournament. Columbus went 0-3 on the day.

Wilton will be back in action at home Thursday against West Branch. Wapello, meanwhile, will play host to Winfield-Mount Union next Tuesday, and Columbus Community will head to the English Valleys tournament on Saturday.

Cross Country

Pair of meets canceled: Two cross country meets featuring area teams were canceled to inclement weather Tuesday. Louisa-Muscatine was set to play host to Wilton, West Liberty among other schools Tuesday, and it was announced the meet will not be rescheduled. Meanwhile, Durant's meet at Clinton was also canceled and will not be rescheduled.

