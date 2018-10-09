The Wilton volleyball team won all three of its matches Tuesday at Anamosa to advance to the championship bracket of the River Valley Conference Tournament.
West Liberty, meanwhile, split its matches Tuesday to advance to the championship bracket, which will be played Thursday in Tipton.
Wilton defeated Iowa City Regina 21-18, 21-14, Northeast 21-6, 21-16 and host and No. 1 seeded Anamosa 21-13, 21-14.
"I told the girls Anamosa has a lot at stake," Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. "This is their home court. They have a very loud crowd here so we needed to hold up our end of this match."
After two matches of below average serve receive, the Beavers (31-3) improved in that area in the final match. That along with a solid block and clutch serves was enough to win the match for Wilton.
"Anamosa has a tall team so I thought our blocking was good for us tonight," Grunder said. "We had some really tough serves down the stretch that gave us momentum.
Ella Caffery led the way for the Beavers with 39 assists, four blocks and three aces. Aubrey Putman and Kortney Drake totaled 21 and 15 kills, respectively.
For West Liberty, the Comets beat West Branch 21-17, 21-13 but fell to Camanche 21-19, 21-12.
Madison McIntosh and Martha Pace each had nine kills for West Liberty, while Morgan Peterson added 24 assists and Mack Akers had 28 digs.
West Liberty will play host Tipton in the opening round of the championship bracket Thursday. Wilton will play Monticello and Durant will play Anamosa.
