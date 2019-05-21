Muskies selected to track all-conference teams: Muscatine had a number of athletes selected to the Mississippi Athletic Conference all-conference teams for the boys and girls.
In the 400-meter dash, Noah Yahn was selected to the first team, he also made the team as a second-teamer in the 200, as a member of Muscatine's sprint medley relay with Aaron Webb, Owen Hazelwood and Zach Hardy. Hazelwood, Hardy, Webb and Yahn were also selected to the second team for their efforts on the 1,600-meter relay.
Hazelwood made it on his own as an honorable mention in the 400, as did Eli Roeth in the 1,600.
For the girls, Lauren Dirth made it on the first team as a 400 hurdler. And Rylee Blake was selected to the second team in the 3,000.
Weather-related postponements: Due to the inclement weather throughout the area, most of the area athletics action was postponed on Tuesday.
Dates for re-scheduling are not known at this time.
