Tuesday's prep report: L-M, Wapello softball both win big

Softball

Louisa-Muscatine 12, Columbus 0: After their 1-0 win to open the season, the L-M Falcons wasted little time piling up runs in their second game of the season against the Columbus Wildcats.

Columbus managed just two base runners against Falcon pitcher Kylee Sanders. Those runners came on a Jocelyn Fulton walk in the third inning and Grace Conwell single two batters later.

The Falcons scored 10 runs in the first, then added two in the third to give L-M the win via 12-run rule after three.

L-M first six hitters all reached and came around to score to open the game. Kylee Sanders and Mallory Hohenadel scored three runs apiece while Hailey Sanders added two.

Louisa-Muscatine is now 2-0 while Columbus drops to 0-2.

Wapello 12, Pekin 0: The Arrows were a dozen runs better than Pekin on Tuesday night.

The two teams were scoreless through one before Wapello, the road team, started the scoring with a run in the second. The Arrows would score four more in each of the next two innings before adding three more in the fifth while keeping the Panthers scoreless.

The win improves Wapello to 2-0 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0