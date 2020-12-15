Turnovers catch up to Muscatine in loss

The Muscatine boys basketball team was able to overcome a turnover disparity to stay close to Davenport Assumption for a half, but those miscues caught up with the Muskies after intermission.
The Muskies (0-2, 0-2 MAC) committed 26 turnovers against the Knights on Tuesday night at Assumption (2-1, 1-1 MAC). Conversely, the Knights turned it over 10 times.
But Muscatine knows missing just over two weeks of practice was costly, and the team is far from a finished product.
"This is our second game," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "I don't want to make excuses, but everyone we play before Christmas has three weeks on us. ... We just learn from this and move on."
Noah Yahn led the Muskie offense with 16 points on 5-of 12 shooting from the floor.
However, Yahn went scoreless in the fourth after scoring seven in the first and third quarters, as well as two free throws in the second.
Reed Ulses also had a nice game for Muscatine, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds.
Ulses' best work, however might have come on the defensive end, where he was matched up with Assumption star Emarion Ellis.
He held the future Texas Longhorn to 15 points.
"I thought our defensive intensity was the best of our two games this year," Windham said. "We played tough. ... Reed did a heck of a job on (Emarion), he's averaging around 17. Reed also had double-figures in scoring, he had a complete game tonight."
In the second quarter, MHS held a 12-7 lead, but senior Dayne Hodge converted a three-point play to cut it to two and a jumper by Ellis tied it at 12 with 6:30 to play before the halftime break and a second handed the Knights the lead.
Hodge led the Knights offensively with 16 points.
Within the next minute of play, Assumption forced two Muskie turnovers, which were turned into a layup by junior Noah Mack and a thunderous dunk by the senior Ellis to give the Knights an 18-12 lead.
Assumption wouldn't look back from that point on.
Muscatine was bothered by the Knights' full-court defensive pressure, which created many of the Muskie turnovers, but some early foul trouble also forced the Muskies' hand, putting MHS in an uncomfortable position.
"That hurts," Windham said. "(Braden) Hufford picked up some quick fouls and we had to put him on the bench. That put Dante Lee into a tough spot because he hasn't played much point guard. If we put Noah at the point, that takes him away from what he does best.
"We played more with our hearts than our minds when it came to those things."
