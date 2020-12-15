Turnovers catch up to Muscatine in loss

The Muscatine boys basketball team was able to overcome a turnover disparity to stay close to Davenport Assumption for a half, but those miscues caught up with the Muskies after intermission.

The Muskies (0-2, 0-2 MAC) committed 26 turnovers against the Knights on Tuesday night at Assumption (2-1, 1-1 MAC). Conversely, the Knights turned it over 10 times.

But Muscatine knows missing just over two weeks of practice was costly, and the team is far from a finished product.

"This is our second game," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "I don't want to make excuses, but everyone we play before Christmas has three weeks on us. ... We just learn from this and move on."

Noah Yahn led the Muskie offense with 16 points on 5-of 12 shooting from the floor.

However, Yahn went scoreless in the fourth after scoring seven in the first and third quarters, as well as two free throws in the second.

Reed Ulses also had a nice game for Muscatine, scoring 11 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Ulses' best work, however might have come on the defensive end, where he was matched up with Assumption star Emarion Ellis.

He held the future Texas Longhorn to 15 points.