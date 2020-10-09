Two fourth-quarter scores deliver Muskie victory

Muscatine’s defense held, too, but allowed a couple big plays in the opening half that were responsible for Central’s first-half lead.

But Central didn’t help its own cause, with several very costly penalties in the latter part of the game after a relatively clean first half by both sides.

The Blue Devils (1-6) committed nine penalties that gave up over 70 yards of field position. Two holding calls especially haunted Central. Between the two flags, Central went from a second-and-seven to third-and-27 situation with the game in the balance.

That led to a punt, which set up the Gaye touchdown to give Muscatine its first lead of the game with just over a minute to go.

The first big play came when Muscatine was unable to contain the outside and Hummel went 30 yards for a score at the 6:24 mark in the first quarter.

Then, on the first play of the second, senior running back Dane Howard found paydirt around the left end from 40 yards out to put Central up 14-0.

Muscatine, however, was able to take advantage of good field position after the Howard touchdown run. The Muskies took over after the Blue Devils tried a pop-up style kick, allowing the Muskies to start at midfield.