Ulses' competitiveness spurs Muskies' growth

"I knew coming into the season that my role would be to play defense and get boards," Ulses said. "But some baskets started coming here and there and I feel like I've stepped up into a bigger role (offensively) and our coaches have kept preaching that any game could be anyone's night, so I just feel like there's been times I've been feeling it and my teammates have gotten me the ball."

His free throws were crucial down the stretch as the Muskies squeaked by the Knights, 56-52.

Even as the senior has seemed to flirt with a double-double in most games this season, his percentages have risen along with his overall numbers. He's averaging seven points and five rebounds this season, while also chipping in over one steal and one assist per game.

For his junior season, Ulses was 28-of-52 (54%) from the free throw line. So far this season, he's 24-of-37 (65%).

But rather than being an outlier, that is emblematic of his offensive game in general.

Ulses has made 39 shots on 58% shooting, a percentage that ranks fifth in the MAC, versus 30 shots made on 38% over the Muskies' 4-18 campaign a season ago.