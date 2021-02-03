Ulses' competitiveness spurs Muskies' growth

When Reed Ulses joined the Muscatine boys basketball team as a junior last season, he was just what the Muskies needed.
Toughness. Grit. All the things that made Ulses an all-district linebacker suited him — and the Muskies — well on the hardwood.
Now, a year later, Ulses has combined that mentality with some of the nuances of the game to become an all-around threat for Muscatine, and one of the better post players in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
"I feel like I'm seeing the court better and going a better job of finding open spots," said Ulses, the Muscatine Journal's Prep of the Week. "Making good cuts to open areas leads to open shots ... Last year, we basically just relied on Josh (Dieckman) and Noah (Yahn). It's nice to be all working together and have moments this season where we've each stepped up."
Even as the senior's work ethic has never wavered, Ulses' on-court production has seen a dramatic increase, especially on offense, where Muscatine thrives in games where three Muskies find their way into double figures.
"This group of seniors have bonded and all found their role," Muscatine coach John Windham said. "Reed has grown into his role as defensive stopper. When Dieckman can draw a double team, it opens up opportunities, and Reed has benefited from that."
Ulses is one of four Muskies who have scored over 100 total points this season through 14 games joining Dieckman, Yahn and Braden Hufford. Last season, Ulses scored 88 points while appearing in all 22 Muscatine games.
Many of those baskets have come off second-chance points.
Ulses and Dieckman are both ranked inside the top five of rebounding in the MAC. Dieckman is leading in total rebounds with 90. But 70 of those have come on defense, as Dieckman's inside-out offensive game pulls him away from the hoop often, leaving Ulses to clean up on the offensive glass.
Of the 73 total rebounds Ulses has grabbed this season, 29 have come on offense. That number ranks second most in the MAC to the 38 secured by Pleasant Valley's C.J. Ragins.
Ulses also routinely draws a tough matchup, but Windham knows the senior's never-back-down attitude is up for the task.
"Reed knows how to take advantage of his height and size," Windham said. "We put him on some of the tougher guys we go against and he does a very good job on defense.
"On the court, he's sort of become our Dennis Rodman."
Against then-Class 3A No. 6 Assumption last week, Ulses scored a career high 17 points on a super efficient 7-of-9 from the field along with some touch from the free throw, going 3-of-3 from the charity stripe, while also leading the team in rebounds with seven.
"I knew coming into the season that my role would be to play defense and get boards," Ulses said. "But some baskets started coming here and there and I feel like I've stepped up into a bigger role (offensively) and our coaches have kept preaching that any game could be anyone's night, so I just feel like there's been times I've been feeling it and my teammates have gotten me the ball."
His free throws were crucial down the stretch as the Muskies squeaked by the Knights, 56-52.
Even as the senior has seemed to flirt with a double-double in most games this season, his percentages have risen along with his overall numbers. He's averaging seven points and five rebounds this season, while also chipping in over one steal and one assist per game.
For his junior season, Ulses was 28-of-52 (54%) from the free throw line. So far this season, he's 24-of-37 (65%).
But rather than being an outlier, that is emblematic of his offensive game in general.
Ulses has made 39 shots on 58% shooting, a percentage that ranks fifth in the MAC, versus 30 shots made on 38% over the Muskies' 4-18 campaign a season ago.
Though a modest jump in wins from the 0-21 season of 2018-19, before Ulses came to Muscatine when his father, Tom, accepted the MHS activities director position, Muscatine has used the jump made from seasons past as a template for the one made this season. The Muskies sit at 7-7 overall and 6-5 in the league.
"Thankfully (Reed) didn't complain about leaving the classmates, friends and teammates that he had since pre-school to face a new challenge," Tom Ulses said. "He jumped right into a new environment to make new friendships and work with new teammates as he moved from a 2A school (Waterloo Catholic) to a large 4A school."
And the Muscatine AD doesn't let his son forget that the actions of today will be remembered tomorrow at MHS.
"As an athletic director, I always want our kids to be mindful of what the legacy is that they will leave after they are gone from their high school teams," Tom Ulses said. "I think Reed's contribution to Muscatine High School will be measured in the competitive passion that he brought to every sport that he played, and that he contributed to improving every program at MHS that he participated in."
But it isn't just the younger Ulses that has shown vast improvement on the hardwood this season. The team has done much of the same.
The Muskies, as a team, are shooting 44.7% this season. Only Davenport North (51%) and North Scott (45.5%) are better in that area, but both of those schools are doing so on at least 75 fewer attempts.
Comparatively, Muscatine was the only MAC school to shoot under 40% as a team over the totality of the 2019-20 season (the Muskies shot 39.5%).
However, as remarkable as the increase in tangible numbers may be, Muscatine has made perhaps just as big of a jump in confidence. They are playing with a real competitive edge that was lacking in the past.
While the Muskies deserve credit across the board for the improvement this season, the team's hard-nosed, never-back-down attitude is exemplified in no player more than Ulses, who is still weighing his options for life after high school, but may wind up on a college football team somewhere.
"Once this season got going, we just found ourselves as a team," Ulses said. "We became the team we knew we were."