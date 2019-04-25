At times it felt like the West Liberty boys soccer team was doing just enough to make top-ranked Iowa City Regina bend a little more than it was comfortable with. But good teams find ways to win, even if it isn’t ‘always pretty. And that’s exactly what Regina did.
The Comets were able play the Regals to a tie throughout regulation and two overtime periods. Ultimately, West Liberty cracked first in a 3-2 loss.
The Comets were unable to convert all five of their penalty kicks while Regina found the back of the net on all of theirs.
It was an uptempo game with a lot of back-and-forth action, which didn’t really match the rainy, cold conditions that Thursday’s game was played in.
"It was definitely back and forth," West Liberty head coach Walton Ponce said, "Obviously, they're the number one team in the state and I wasn't going to wait for them. My objective was (to) go at them and we'll live or die with that."
It looked like Regina would be able to get on the board when it spent a few minutes of game action in front of the West Liberty goal. The sequence involved the Regals getting five chances at corner kicks on the same trip down the field, but the Comets were able to defend the onslaught.
Regina sophomore Alec Wick opened up the scoring when he sailed a free kick past the line of Comet defenders as well as West Liberty’s goalie in the 15th minute.
However, it was a little more than four minutes later when sophomore Sebastain Mata sent a rocket of a kick to the back of the net to give the Comets the equalizer. The shot sent the Regina goalie diving back across his body in a fruitless attempt at a save.
In the 37th minute, West Liberty put together a nice run that led to Regina being called for a foul in the box which gave the Comets a chance at the lead via penalty kick. Junior Gabriel Seele converted the opportunity.
While the Comets went into halftime with the lead, that didn't take long to change when Regina got past the West Liberty goalkeeper in the opening minutes of the second half.
Despite the tied score, it looked like West Liberty was succeeding at something, if only getting in the Regina players' heads. In the two extra periods, Regina players were given two yellow cards and a red. However, that wasn't enough to keep the game even and send it to a deciding round of penalty kicks.
In a strange twist of fate, it was Seele (who scored on a penalty kick earlier in the game) who was up first for the Comets and had his shot stifled. As it would play out, that would be the only kick missed by either team.
Even in the loss though, West Liberty proved they could compete against the best the state has to offer.
"I'm thrilled with what I saw today," Ponce said.
