Uncertainty didn't stop Daufeldt's offseason work

“We’re all friends too. We talk to each other in school about (cross country), so it’s always in your mind, you want to get them. It’s a fun competition we have … With everything going on, we don’t really know exactly when or where our meets are going to be, but we have to keep everyone sharp and keep everyone in the right mindset. We want everyone to compete every day.”

Aside from his teammates and coaches associated with the cross country program, the Muskie senior runner also credits current Muscatine football coach D.J. Hawkins’ work as strength and conditioning coach for helping his growth as an overall athlete during his time at MHS.

“I especially want to thank Coach Hawkins,” Daufeldt said. “He put us in the position we’re in, it’s been great that we were able to get in the weight room and still get stronger so we can prevent injuries and run as well as we can this year.”

But more competition should be on the horizon for Daufeldt and the Muskies. They look to cement a place among the Mississippi Athletic Conference’s best again after last season’s third-place finish.