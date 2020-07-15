Versatile, athletic Moss sets table for Muskies' offense

“We run bases pretty much every single day at the end of practice,” Moss said. “It’s a big, important part of the game. If you can’t run the bases, you can’t score. I really focus on trying to get a good jump, those first couple steps are really important … and I just try to be aggressive and take extra bases when I can.”

Aggressiveness is something that is certainly not in short supply with Moss.

“Rylie is aggressive,” Hopkins said. “She’s aggressive at everything she does … that’s just who she is. She’s a competitor and she goes as hard as she can all the time.”

Moss has struck out only once this season. It was during the Muskies’ split against Assumption on July 6. While it’s noteworthy for Moss because of the strikeout, for a lot of other prep players, it would have been a career day as Moss ended the two-game set going 6-for-9 with two triples and two runs scored.

As a sophomore, Moss hit .468 and was a Class 5A all-state selection. That was even a slight dip from her freshman batting average of .484, but with her second season came a much more pronounced role on the team as well as additional attention from opposing pitchers.