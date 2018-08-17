If last season was like starting over, this season will be like building from scratch for the Muscatine girls swimming and diving team in Judd Anderson's 48th year at the helm.
"We are very, very, very young," Anderson said. "We have one returning senior and two returning juniors. We're going to look a great deal to freshmen and sophomores to help in that regard."
Senior Sarah Schoer and juniors Hope Reichert and Alli Youngbauer will provide the foundation for the Muskie swimmers in 2018 after losing Samara Perkins, Jaelynn Klein, Renee Kerr and Tatum Oveson to graduation.
The rest, at least for now, is relatively unknown and will be filled in by three new seniors and a herd of freshmen and sophomores.
But, just over a week into practices, Anderson has determined one thing: The Muskies better be ready to try all the events.
"The most difficult thing is to find the girls to swim the specialty events, the backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly," he said. "We're going to have to try a lot of different combinations. We're trying to reiterate to the kids they're going to get to try all of those different events."
With so many freshmen and sophomores likely to be relied upon, not much is set in stone in the Muskie lineup. But Anderson believes the freestyle races, which make up about half the races in a swim meet, will be a strength for his team. After all, that's an area where returning juniors Reichert and Youngbauer spent considerable time last season.
Reichert had the second best 100-yard freestyle time on the team last year at 59.34, while Youngbauer's 2.14.74 in the 200-yard freestyle was third best on the team. Reichert also had the fourth best 500-yard freestyle time, while Youngbauer had the third best 50-yard freestyle time for Muscatine a season ago.
"Those are the areas we expect to be the most competitive and have the meat of the lineup," Anderson said. "That makes me feel pretty good about going out there and competing against some of the other programs."
Anderson says it's going to be difficult for his swimmers to be able to compete with the likes of Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf, two heavyweight programs in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. But as for the rest of the league, he believes his group is right there with them.
"We'll be competitive for all of the other schools," Anderson said. "They (underclassmen) have some experience on the Y swim team and junior high team. A few have done some travel swimming, so they're not all brand new into swimming."
Diving will be a rare spot in the lineup where the Muskies have some experience with the return of Keegan Eberhard.
Although she's the only diver with any experience, Anderson noted a couple of other girls who will see time in the event who have a gymnastics background.
Also, Leonie Neubert will make her Muscatine debut as a diver. Neubert is a junior foreign exchange student from Germany who will attend West Liberty high school and lives in Muscatine. Although she has no competitive swimming background, she does have experience in synchronized swimming in Germany.
"I don't know if anything is nailed down, but they seem to be very excited to be in the program," Anderson said of the newcomers. "That's all we can ask."
The Muscatine girls swimming team opens its season at Burlington on Aug. 28. The home opener is the Muscatine Invitational on Sept. 1 at the Carver Swim Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.