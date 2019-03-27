Muscatine boys soccer coach Jose Varela says the Muskies’ goal every season is to be better than the previous one.
If Muscatine hopes to improve on last season’s “up-and-down” campaign, it will have to overcome the departures of key players Josh Hutton, Kobe Vasquez and Antonio Melendez.
Hutton was a fixture in the Muskies’ back line and scored his share of goals over the last four seasons. Vasquez, meanwhile, was Muscatine’s goalie for the past four seasons while Melendez, who currently plays soccer for Drake University, scored 13 goals last season.
“We lost some pretty big names and big production,” Varela said. “The only way we can look at it is take it as a challenge to the current roster and the guys fighting for roster spots to come in and make those positions their own and be productive.
“We really can’t worry about the past anymore. It’s gone, it’s not coming back.”
The Muskies’ new road forward begins with their midfield composed of seniors Angel Arceo, Raul Medina, Karl Tréiber and Hector Martinez. Varela noted Martinez has stood out as the leader of that group. Arceo noted their ability to pass and move together as a unit will be crucial.
“I think we’re going to be pretty fluid through the midfield,” Varela said. “It’ll be different but we’ll lean on that group. We’re going to be looking to find places to get goals from and people to step up and make our back four strong.”
Tréiber is the Muskies’ leading returning goal scorer with four goals last year. Varela expects Arceo to step up his offensive production, and the senior thinks that group can make up for the goals lost with the graduation of Melendez.
"I think with us four in the middle we'll be just fine this season," Arceo said. "I think we can bang in some goals."
Varela is hopeful Sean Brown can add another dimension to the offense, too.
“We have some pretty high hopes for Sean Brown,” Varela said. “He was brought up towards the end of last season and is a pretty capable kid. He’s got a big body; he’s fast and can hold up the ball. We’re hopeful he’ll give us a lot of production.”
Still, there are questions to be answered on the back line.
Junior Takpor Tiah and senior Brighton Kraft both return at outside back. Senior Alberto Guzman and sophomore Prince Wei will likely fill in at center back, as Varela said both complement each other very well.
“It’ll be a big step up for (Wei) but we’ll see how he can handle it,” Varela said. “He’s got a lot of speed and he’s pretty good on the ball. We’re hoping that translates into a solid defensive stopper for us.”
And of course, Muscatine will start a goalie other than Vasquez for the first time since the 2014 season. Senior Carson Borde was the backup last season and is a candidate to be a starter this year. Varela likes the leadership Borde brings to the field and will have to decide where he's most valuable to this version of the Muskies. Chris Pittman is another possibility in the net, and Varela’s decision will be unveiled tonight as Muscatine travels to West Liberty to open the season tonight at 6:30 p.m.
The Muskies topped the Comets 5-3 in penalty kicks to open last season.
Varela recognizes it will be tough to be more productive than last season with a younger roster, though he hopes to see his team make “constant improvement.” The Muskies are capable, and that starts with the four seniors in the midfield.
“If we have good chemistry there and the kids are reading well off each other and being productive that can take us a long way," Varela said. "If your midfield is strong and you’re pushing the right direction you’re going to get results.”
