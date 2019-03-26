Track and field is a sport that tests one’s will and endurance. It only makes things tougher when the temperatures dip down into the low-40s. And its still very early in the season, meaning there are lots of details and kinks to be worked out.
That was certainly the case in Wapello Tuesday night as seven different schools competed in a co-ed event.
As one could imagine, staying warm and loose was a bit hard, but that didn’t stop great performances from individuals and teams.
Wapello scored the most points on the boys side with 123 points to win its home meet, followed by West Liberty at 107.
Dawson Wehrle, meanwhile, was a highlight for the Louisa-Muscatine boys as he won the high jump.
“I tied my (personal best) from last year," Wehrle said. "I jumped 5-foot-8 at districts last year and got fifth, this being the first meet of the year, to get first, it’s pretty nice."
The 1,600 meter medley relay was an especially interesting test for the Durant team. By the time anchor Jeremy Karns got the baton, the team was way out in front, leaving Karns to essentially run against himself for the best time.
“It was tough because it was the first meet, I didn’t know how to pace myself,” Karns said.
Although, the lack of a close runner-up didn’t slow the team, or Karns, down at all.
“Two (minutes) 11 (seconds) is pretty good for the first meet," Karns said. "I was going for around that (but) I only want to get faster from here.”
Wapello’s girls team in the 1600 medley relay found themselves in the same position the race before.
“They always tell you never to turn around and you don’t know how far away someone is," Wapello anchor Holly Massner said. "But you’re going for time at that point.”
Massner also noted the temperature, and that was only halfway through the meet.
“Your muscles tense a lot easier and breathing in the cold air," Massner said. "It just burns. It’s not fun.”
During the 4x200 relay on the girls side, the West Liberty team dropped to third at one point, but ultimately won the race behind a wild comeback finish.
Anchor Macy Daufeldt made it sound pretty simple, though.
“Someone was in front of me and I just (have to) catch them,” said Daufeldt.
But as impressive a comeback as it was, perhaps the race of the night took place during the boys 110 meter hurdles, where West Liberty teammates Austin McMichael and Will Esmoil finished neck-and-neck.
“It was one of the best feelings knowing we’re both right there with each other,” McMichael said, “It just pushed us to go a little harder knowing that we’re sitting there right next to each other as teammates.”
McMichael, however, lost to Esmoil by less than two-tenths of a second.
The Beaver girls made their mark toward the end of the meet, too. That didn’t stop the Wilton girls from posting an impressive 1:51.31 in the 800 sprint medley relay.
“You always move and keep warm.," anchor Kelsey Drake said. "Our team did a really great job (of) always stretching and making sure we were ready."
But even for Columbus, which didn’t have a winner in any one event, there was plenty of positive things to come away from the meet with.
“Our 4x100 was real nice, they placed second and (we) had a really good 4x800. Those are two of our biggest highlights of the night,” said Columbus head coach Jeff Gilmore.
Following the meet, a scoring error was discovered on the girls side. According to Wapello athletic director Michelle Wade the results will be scored and updated today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.